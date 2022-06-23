Overview

Dr. Venugopal Vatsavayi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Siddhartha medical college and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vatsavayi works at Hospital Medicine Group in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Anxiety and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.