Dr. Vatsavayi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venugopal Vatsavayi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venugopal Vatsavayi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Siddhartha medical college and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Baton Rouge General Medical Center3600 Florida St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 387-7070Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Baton Rouge Clinic General Psychaitry Associates3401 North Blvd Ste 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 381-2621
Hospital Affiliations
- Lane Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Vantage Health Plan
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr V for 6 or 7 years. I have found him to be a caring doctor. He is easy to talk to and he always remembers me as a person, my own situation and the factors I am dealing with.
About Dr. Venugopal Vatsavayi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Siddhartha medical college
Frequently Asked Questions
