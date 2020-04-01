Overview

Dr. Venugopal Gadipudi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Gadipudi works at Carolina Neurology Associates in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.