Dr. Venu Vemuri, DO

Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (67)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Venu Vemuri, DO is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.

Dr. Vemuri works at MiiSpine in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Deformities and Thoracic Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Results Physiotherapy
    6420 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 160, Louisville, KY 40205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 242-6370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Deformities
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Venu Vemuri, DO

    Specialties
    • Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972637866
    Education & Certifications

    • Midwestern University
    • Midwestern University - St James Olympia Fields
    • Midwestern University-St. James Olympia Fields
    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University Of Wisconsin Madison Post Baccalaureate Studies-Pre Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Venu Vemuri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vemuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vemuri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vemuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vemuri has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Deformities and Thoracic Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vemuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Vemuri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vemuri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vemuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vemuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

