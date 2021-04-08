Dr. Venu Vemuri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vemuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venu Vemuri, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Venu Vemuri, DO is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Results Physiotherapy6420 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 160, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 242-6370
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Finally out of pain after MONTHS of pain. I was out of pain 2 days after surgery! Thank you Dr. Vemuri for giving me my life back!
About Dr. Venu Vemuri, DO
- Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972637866
- Midwestern University
- Midwestern University - St James Olympia Fields
- Midwestern University-St. James Olympia Fields
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of Wisconsin Madison Post Baccalaureate Studies-Pre Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Vemuri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vemuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vemuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vemuri has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Deformities and Thoracic Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vemuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vemuri speaks Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Vemuri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vemuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vemuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vemuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.