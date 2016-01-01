Dr. Venu Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venu Nair, MD
Overview
Dr. Venu Nair, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Providence Medical Center, Saint John Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Nair works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates5701 State Ave Ste 100, Kansas City, KS 66102 Directions (816) 378-5731
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Providence Medical Center
- Saint John Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nair?
About Dr. Venu Nair, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1184783193
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- U Mo Med Ctr
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nair works at
Dr. Nair has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, End-Stage Renal Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nair has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.