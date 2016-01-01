Overview

Dr. Venu Nair, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Providence Medical Center, Saint John Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Nair works at Gregorio Santos MD in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, End-Stage Renal Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.