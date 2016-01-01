Overview

Dr. Venu Madhipatla, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Madhipatla works at GWINNETT FAMILY MEDICINE AND PAIN MANAGEMENT in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Lilburn, GA and Moultrie, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.