Dr. Venu Lakshminarasimhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venu Lakshminarasimhan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.
Dr. Lakshminarasimhan works at
Locations
Advanced Gastroenterology Assoc7533 Medical Dr, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 862-9436
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
HAS BEEN MY PHYSICIAN FOR YEARS AND I ALWAYS KNOW THAT HE TAKES ALL THE TIME I NEED AND EXPLAINS EVERYTHING IN DETAIL.... ALWAYS TALKS TO ME FACE TO FACE AND NOT TO THE LAPTOP WHICH IS A WELCOME CHANGE THESE DAYS !!
About Dr. Venu Lakshminarasimhan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1912972969
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lakshminarasimhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakshminarasimhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakshminarasimhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakshminarasimhan has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakshminarasimhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakshminarasimhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakshminarasimhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakshminarasimhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakshminarasimhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.