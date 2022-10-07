Dr. Venu Konala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venu Konala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venu Konala, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They graduated from Rangaraya Med Coll Andhra U and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.
Dr. Konala works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Cancer Specialists affiliated with Northside Hospital Cancer4586 Timber Ridge Dr Ste 200, Douglasville, GA 30135 Directions (770) 942-0457Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Highlands Cancer Center4958 Ky Route 321, Prestonsburg, KY 41653 Directions (606) 886-0999
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Konala?
I was a patient of Dr. Konala's in Ashland, Ky. I was very disappointed that he left, but hope he and his family are happy in their new home and business. He attended me since May 2017. He is so good and remembers things about you that others do not. I just wish I lived closer to his new practice so he could continue to care for me. Thank you so much, Dr. Konala.
About Dr. Venu Konala, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1164752952
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University
- Rangaraya Med Coll Andhra U
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Konala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konala works at
Dr. Konala has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Konala speaks Hindi and Telugu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Konala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.