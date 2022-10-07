See All Hematologists in Douglasville, GA
Dr. Venu Konala, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Venu Konala, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They graduated from Rangaraya Med Coll Andhra U and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.

Dr. Konala works at Precision Cancer Centers in Douglasville, GA with other offices in Prestonsburg, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Georgia Cancer Specialists affiliated with Northside Hospital Cancer
    4586 Timber Ridge Dr Ste 200, Douglasville, GA 30135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 942-0457
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Highlands Cancer Center
    4958 Ky Route 321, Prestonsburg, KY 41653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 886-0999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • King's Daughters Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Anemia
Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 07, 2022
    I was a patient of Dr. Konala's in Ashland, Ky. I was very disappointed that he left, but hope he and his family are happy in their new home and business. He attended me since May 2017. He is so good and remembers things about you that others do not. I just wish I lived closer to his new practice so he could continue to care for me. Thank you so much, Dr. Konala.
    Johnna Manning — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. Venu Konala, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164752952
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Tech University
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Rangaraya Med Coll Andhra U
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

