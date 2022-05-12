Dr. Venu Jasti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jasti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venu Jasti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venu Jasti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Locations
Florida Heart Center1801 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste C-201, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 251-1097Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Heart Center1900 Nebraska Ave Ste 9, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 272-9584
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has been seeing Dr. Jasti for over 15 years. Dr. Jasti is very kind, intelligent, and very caring. He explains everything in detail, when my husband gets overwhelmed with medication questions etc, Dr. Jasti notices his reaction, without hesitation he repeats it again. I Highly recommend him. For a while they had issues with staffing, I believe due to Covid pandemic, that has been resolved now, I noticed this on my last office visit. New Staff is great.
About Dr. Venu Jasti, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Suny-Buffalo
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Jasti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jasti accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jasti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jasti has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jasti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jasti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jasti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jasti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jasti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.