Dr. Venu Divi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Divi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venu Divi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venu Divi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Divi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
San Pedro Ear Nose and Throat350 W 5th St Ste 209, San Pedro, CA 90731 Directions (310) 521-6386
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Divi?
I was thrilled to find Dr. Divi (through an internet search). He is very responsive to questions and very thorough. Sympathetic to my lifelong issues which are chronic (this has not been true of many other doctors). I liked his office staff, too. They are friendly and efficient. Also, I did not have to wait very long for my appt. (usual time, within 20-30 mins).
About Dr. Venu Divi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1245390228
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Divi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Divi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Divi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Divi works at
Dr. Divi has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Vocal Cord Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Divi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Divi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Divi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Divi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Divi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.