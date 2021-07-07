Dr. Venu Channamsetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Channamsetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venu Channamsetty, MD
Overview
Dr. Venu Channamsetty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Channamsetty works at
Locations
-
1
Connecticut Heart & Vascular Center PC2979 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 683-5100
-
2
Cardiology Physicians of Fairfield County LLC115 Technology Dr Unit C300, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 445-7093
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Channamsetty?
I was scared, but left feeling better about managing my AFib.
About Dr. Venu Channamsetty, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1760516041
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Channamsetty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Channamsetty accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Channamsetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Channamsetty works at
Dr. Channamsetty has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Channamsetty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Channamsetty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Channamsetty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Channamsetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Channamsetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.