Dr. Venkateshwar Gottipaty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Gottipaty works at MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Laurel St. Medical Pavilion in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Cardioversion and Elective along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.