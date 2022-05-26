Dr. Venkateshwar Gottipaty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottipaty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkateshwar Gottipaty, MD
Overview
Dr. Venkateshwar Gottipaty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Gottipaty works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Laurel St. Medical Pavilion2001 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gottipaty?
I got sick back in April 2022 , Not being someone whom was a fan of doctors because I saw my mother go through so many. I went in to the hospital in my home town with swollen feet and a very fast heart beat. The er doctor checked me and told me he had to send me to Columbia hospital , Which I didn’t want to go. I laid there 3 days with my body shutting down on the inside. Dr. Gottipaty work on me through those 3 days along with his assistant Rose. He found the problem and did his Procedure on my sick body. He save my dying body and heal my heart and I’m so grateful for Dr. Gottipaty and Rose whom prayed for me. Coming from a women who’s never been sick to almost dying God place his warriors in my path and I can’t think him enough !
About Dr. Venkateshwar Gottipaty, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1750329108
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Lexington Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottipaty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gottipaty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gottipaty using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gottipaty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gottipaty works at
Dr. Gottipaty has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Cardioversion and Elective, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottipaty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottipaty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottipaty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottipaty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottipaty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.