Dr. Venkatesh Reddy, MD

Nephrology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Venkatesh Reddy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, Longview Regional Medical Center, Titus Regional Medical Center, UT Health Carthage and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Dr. Reddy works at East Texas Kidney Specialists in Longview, TX with other offices in Marshall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East Texas Kidney Specialists
    3535 N Fourth St Ste 301, Longview, TX 75605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 234-9992
    East Texas Kidney Specialists
    1402 N 4th St Ste 300, Longview, TX 75601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 234-9992
    Marshall Dialysis Center
    1301 S Washington Ave, Marshall, TX 75670 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 935-1158
    Pinecrest Dialysis Center
    913 E Pinecrest Dr, Marshall, TX 75670 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 934-8988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
  • Longview Regional Medical Center
  • Titus Regional Medical Center
  • UT Health Carthage
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 30, 2019
    Dr. Reddy saw my father in the hospital when he had a very low sodium level due to advanced cancer. He was very thorough, made regular visits, and was able to get the level back up in a safe time frame after having to try several different medications. He explained everything to us about what was causing the issue and what to expect going forward. I really appreciated his bedside manner and the care and concern he showed everyone in our family.
    About Dr. Venkatesh Reddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891750840
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
