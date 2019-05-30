Overview

Dr. Venkatesh Reddy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, Longview Regional Medical Center, Titus Regional Medical Center, UT Health Carthage and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at East Texas Kidney Specialists in Longview, TX with other offices in Marshall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.