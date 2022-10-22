See All Vascular Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Venkatesh Ramaiah, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.6 (31)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Venkatesh Ramaiah, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Ramaiah works at Biltmore Cardiology - Arizona Heart in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Endovascular Repair of Aorta along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Biltmore Cardiology - Arizona Heart
    1910 E Thomas Rd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 266-2200
  2. 2
    Venkatesh G Ramaiah MD FACS
    7351 E Osborn Rd # 200C, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 882-7465
  3. 3
    Scottsdale Cardiovascular Research Institute LLC
    7285 E Earll Dr Bldg C, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 912-4747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aortic Aneurysm
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 22, 2022
    I had a recent appointment with Dr.Ramaiah because I was admitted to Scottsdale Osborn Honor Health. Dr.Ramaiah explained clearly on what I needed to do with my medical condition. He took the time to be with me and answered any questions my daughter and I had. He is very thorough, kind, and values you as a person not just as a patient. I travel a distance to have him as my doctor. He has saved my life more than once because of his knowledge, experience, education, and desire to help people. I'm very grateful to Honor Health to have such an amazing doctor. Thank you.
    Wally Trojanek — Oct 22, 2022
    About Dr. Venkatesh Ramaiah, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1063413904
    Education & Certifications

    • Endovascular & Vascular Surgery
    Residency
    • Episcopal Hospital, Temple University Health System
    Internship
    • Episcopal Hospital, Temple University Health System
    Medical Education
    • Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Venkatesh Ramaiah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramaiah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramaiah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramaiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramaiah has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Endovascular Repair of Aorta, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramaiah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramaiah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramaiah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramaiah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramaiah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

