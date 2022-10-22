Dr. Venkatesh Ramaiah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramaiah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkatesh Ramaiah, MD
Dr. Venkatesh Ramaiah, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Biltmore Cardiology - Arizona Heart1910 E Thomas Rd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 266-2200
Venkatesh G Ramaiah MD FACS7351 E Osborn Rd # 200C, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 882-7465
Scottsdale Cardiovascular Research Institute LLC7285 E Earll Dr Bldg C, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 912-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
I had a recent appointment with Dr.Ramaiah because I was admitted to Scottsdale Osborn Honor Health. Dr.Ramaiah explained clearly on what I needed to do with my medical condition. He took the time to be with me and answered any questions my daughter and I had. He is very thorough, kind, and values you as a person not just as a patient. I travel a distance to have him as my doctor. He has saved my life more than once because of his knowledge, experience, education, and desire to help people. I'm very grateful to Honor Health to have such an amazing doctor. Thank you.
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1063413904
- Episcopal Hospital, Temple University Health System
- Episcopal Hospital, Temple University Health System
- Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Ramaiah has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Endovascular Repair of Aorta, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramaiah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
