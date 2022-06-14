Overview

Dr. Venkatesh Nadar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.



Dr. Nadar works at Holy Spirit Cardiology in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.