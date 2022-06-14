Dr. Venkatesh Nadar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkatesh Nadar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venkatesh Nadar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.
Dr. Nadar works at
Locations
-
1
Psh Camp Hill Outptctrcardiology875 Poplar Church Rd Ste 400, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 724-6450
-
2
Holy Spirit Hospital20 Capital Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 724-6450
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nadar has been my cardiologist for over 25 years. Wonderful doctor, and a caring person.
About Dr. Venkatesh Nadar, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1154383826
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
