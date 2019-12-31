Overview

Dr. Venkatesh Movva, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.