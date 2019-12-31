Dr. Venkatesh Movva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Movva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkatesh Movva, MD
Overview
Dr. Venkatesh Movva, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7859 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 340, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (817) 442-9292
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
This is a follow-up to my previous review because my husband John just finally had an MRI of his knees this December. Since his stem cell injection in spring of 2017 he has been having no issues on the tennis court. He was bone on bone so this was his only hope to evade a knee replacement. The MRI confirmed not only does he have adequate space now it was more space than Dr. Movva believed he would have. We cannot be happier and grateful to Dr. Movva for saving John’s career!!! Stem cell therapy WORKS and Dr. Movva is the BEST!
About Dr. Venkatesh Movva, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University Okla
- Catheterization Health Ptnrs
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
