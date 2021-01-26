Overview

Dr. Venkatesh Madhav, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Madhav works at Tx Primary Care Plus in Plano, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.