Overview

Dr. Venkatesh Lakshman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wilson Medical Center.



Dr. Lakshman works at Carolina Gastroenterolgy Specialist Pllc in Wilson, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.