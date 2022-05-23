Dr. Venkatesh Lakshman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakshman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkatesh Lakshman, MD
Overview
Dr. Venkatesh Lakshman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wilson Medical Center.
Locations
Carolina Gastroenterolgy Specialist Pllc3520 Airport Blvd NW Ste F, Wilson, NC 27896 Directions (252) 206-5622
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lakshman was very pleasant and helpful and explained everything in detail and answered any questions. The staff was excellent and very courteous which is rare in this day and time.
About Dr. Venkatesh Lakshman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
