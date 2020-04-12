Dr. Venkatesh Krishnamurthi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnamurthi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkatesh Krishnamurthi, MD
Dr. Venkatesh Krishnamurthi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-0393Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is a great doctor. On my first visit he took time to discuss everything with me. He did not rush me out. He explained everything in detail about my surgery. I would recommend him to anyone. Great Job.
About Dr. Venkatesh Krishnamurthi, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1073607628
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Krishnamurthi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnamurthi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnamurthi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnamurthi has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnamurthi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnamurthi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnamurthi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnamurthi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnamurthi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.