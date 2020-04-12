Overview

Dr. Venkatesh Krishnamurthi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Krishnamurthi works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.