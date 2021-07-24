Overview

Dr. Venkatesh Janakiraman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Janakiraman works at Valley Neurology Group in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Tension Headache and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.