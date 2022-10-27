Dr. Venkatesan Vidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkatesan Vidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Venkatesan Vidi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They completed their fellowship with Lenox Hill Heart & Vasc Inst of NY
Dr. Vidi works at
Bedford1305 Airport Fwy Ste 424, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 510-1060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical City Alliance Office3025 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 510-1060
- Medical City Alliance
- Texas Health Heb
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- 1962673392
- Lenox Hill Heart & Vasc Inst of NY
- Lahey Clinic Medical Center
- Harvard School Of Public Health
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
