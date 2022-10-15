Dr. Venkatasiva Peram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkatasiva Peram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venkatasiva Peram, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Flint, MI.
Dr. Peram works at
Locations
Triumph Cancer Center5467 Hill 23 Dr, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 720-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The entire staff is pleasant and very caring. When my husband needed specialized treatment Dr Peram & Hailey were diligent, pleasant, very professional. I couldn't be more satisfied with the treatment he received.
About Dr. Venkatasiva Peram, MD
- Hematology
- English, Tamil
- 1881617702
Education & Certifications
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peram has seen patients for Purpura, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peram speaks Tamil.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Peram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.