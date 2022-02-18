Overview

Dr. Venkataraman Rajaram, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They graduated from BJ Med Coll Hosp and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Rajaram works at Heart & Vascular Specialist Of Oklahoma in Edmond, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.