Dr. Venkataraman Rajagopalan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venkataraman Rajagopalan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from St John's Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lower Bucks Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Rajagopalan works at
Locations
-
1
Regional Hematology Oncology Assoc PC240 Middletown Blvd Ste 205, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-6777
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My blood count was 2 and he brought it up till I was better and I trust him now I have MGUS HE IS HELPING ME HOPEFULLY IT DOESN'T TURN INTO ANYTHING BAD BUT I FEEL LIKE I HAVE A GREAT DR. THAT CARES AND HE IS ON TOP OF GETTING EVERYTHING DONE RIGHT THE WAY IT SHOULD BE I THINK HE IS THE BEST I CAN'T THANK HIM ENOUGH FOR HELPING ME BEFORE AND NOW
About Dr. Venkataraman Rajagopalan, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1770554222
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jeff University Hospital
- Englewood Hospital
- St John's Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajagopalan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajagopalan has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajagopalan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rajagopalan speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajagopalan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajagopalan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajagopalan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajagopalan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.