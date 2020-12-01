Overview

Dr. Venkataraman Rajagopalan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from St John's Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lower Bucks Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Rajagopalan works at Regional Hematology/Onc Assocs in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.