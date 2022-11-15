Dr. Venkatarama Donepudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donepudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkatarama Donepudi, MD
Overview
Dr. Venkatarama Donepudi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Donepudi works at
Locations
Piedmont Endocrinology PA311 9th Avenue Dr NE, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 322-7338
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, D is absolutely one of my favorite doctors ever. He listens to what I say about my current experiences, considers that information with the data, and then we discuss my options. I fully understand what I need to do and my treatment when I leave the office.
About Dr. Venkatarama Donepudi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1134198740
Education & Certifications
- In U Sch Med
- Ball Mem Hosp
- Ball Mem Hosp
- American University of the Caribbean
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine

