Overview

Dr. Venkatachalam Senthilnathan, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Senthilnathan works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Port Placements or Replacements and Maze Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.