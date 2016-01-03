Dr. Venkatachalam Senthilnathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senthilnathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkatachalam Senthilnathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Venkatachalam Senthilnathan, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Division of Cardiac Surgery110 Francis St Ste 2A, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-8383
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Doctor Senthilnathan literally saved my life. I had acute endocarditis after a serious IV drug problem caused a massive abscess in my heart. He operated on me when it appeared that no one else would, and he saved my life. Some of the things he said to me while I was in the hospital were a big part of the motivation I needed to stop merely existing & start living. As a result of his care and expertise, I was given the opportunity to lead the amazing life I now lead, and now have 3.5 years clean.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- St Vincent Hospital Portland Or
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
