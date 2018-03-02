Overview

Dr. Venkata Yelamanchili, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College and is affiliated with Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and Fairfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yelamanchili works at The Heart Group in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.