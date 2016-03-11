See All Nephrologists in Cary, NC
Dr. Venkata Suda, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Venkata Suda, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Suda works at Cary Family Practice/Walk In in Cary, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC and Apex, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cary Family Practice and Walk-in Clinic PC
    301 Keisler Dr Ste A, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 803-3316
  2. 2
    Garner Dialysis Unit
    320 Gideon Creek Way, Raleigh, NC 27603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 771-1022
  3. 3
    Fresenius Kidney Care Holly Springs
    5045 Old Raleigh Rd, Cary, NC 27511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 462-0976
  4. 4
    Fresenius Medical Care Apex
    1000 American Way, Apex, NC 27502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 387-2898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wakemed Cary Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Venkata Suda, MD

    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982884078
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
