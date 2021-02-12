Overview

Dr. Venkata Sagi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.



Dr. Sagi works at Baptist Heart Specialists in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Fernandina Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.