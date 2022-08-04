Dr. Venkata Revuru, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Revuru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkata Revuru, DDS
Overview
Dr. Venkata Revuru, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Omaha, NE.

Locations
Horizon Dental Center12100 W Center Rd Ste 110, Omaha, NE 68144 Directions (402) 258-6725
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Revuru?
She was pleasant and knowledgeable
About Dr. Venkata Revuru, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1811515836
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Revuru has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Revuru accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Revuru using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Revuru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Revuru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Revuru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Revuru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Revuru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.