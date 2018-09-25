Overview

Dr. Venkata Reddivari, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara Medical College|University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Reddivari works at Nephrology Associates in Port St Lucie, FL with other offices in Fort Pierce, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.