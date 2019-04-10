Dr. Venkata Muddana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muddana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkata Muddana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venkata Muddana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Muddana works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-8091Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
GI Associates LCC2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 1030, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 908-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Aurora Lakeland Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center Burlington
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
D.r Muddana and his staff were excellent . We felt as if they were expecting us and welcoming, patient spending all the time we needed, listened carefully and answered all of our questions.
About Dr. Venkata Muddana, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1912055237
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muddana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muddana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muddana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muddana works at
Dr. Muddana has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Anemia and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muddana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Muddana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muddana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muddana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muddana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.