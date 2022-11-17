Dr. Venkata Kovvali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovvali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkata Kovvali, MD
Overview
Dr. Venkata Kovvali, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin and Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
The Heart Institute of East Texas310 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 632-8787
-
2
The Heart Institute of East Texas209 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 632-8787
-
3
The Heart Institute of East Texas208 Craig St, Jasper, TX 75951 Directions (409) 489-4769Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
The Heart Institute of East Texas-Crockett951 E Loop 304 Ste 100, Crockett, TX 75835 Directions (936) 545-9030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kovvali has saved my husband's life three times. He provides excellent care, makes your choices clear about treatment options, goes out of his way to be kind and caring. When we have called with questions or refills on prescriptions, they are good about getting back to you the same day. He and his nurse Ashley are the best. The wait is never long at the main office in Lufkin. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Venkata Kovvali, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629054317
Education & Certifications
- Coney Island Hospital
- Coney Island Hosp-New York
- Kurnool Medical College
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovvali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovvali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovvali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovvali has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovvali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kovvali speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovvali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovvali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovvali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovvali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.