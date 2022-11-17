Overview

Dr. Venkata Kovvali, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Kovvali works at The Heart Institute of East Texas in Lufkin, TX with other offices in Jasper, TX and Crockett, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.