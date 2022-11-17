See All Interventional Cardiologists in Lufkin, TX
Dr. Venkata Kovvali, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Venkata Kovvali, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin  and Woodland Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Kovvali works at The Heart Institute of East Texas in Lufkin, TX with other offices in Jasper, TX and Crockett, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Heart Institute of East Texas
    310 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 632-8787
  2. 2
    The Heart Institute of East Texas
    209 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 632-8787
  3. 3
    The Heart Institute of East Texas
    208 Craig St, Jasper, TX 75951 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 489-4769
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    The Heart Institute of East Texas-Crockett
    951 E Loop 304 Ste 100, Crockett, TX 75835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 545-9030
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin 
  • Woodland Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hypertensive Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kovvali?

    Nov 17, 2022
    Dr. Kovvali has saved my husband's life three times. He provides excellent care, makes your choices clear about treatment options, goes out of his way to be kind and caring. When we have called with questions or refills on prescriptions, they are good about getting back to you the same day. He and his nurse Ashley are the best. The wait is never long at the main office in Lufkin. Highly recommend.
    M. Godwin — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Venkata Kovvali, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629054317
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Coney Island Hospital
    Residency
    • Coney Island Hosp-New York
    Medical Education
    • Kurnool Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Venkata Kovvali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovvali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kovvali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kovvali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kovvali has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovvali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovvali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovvali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovvali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovvali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

