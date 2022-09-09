Dr. Venkata Kantamneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kantamneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkata Kantamneni, MD
Overview
Dr. Venkata Kantamneni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Locations
Decatur Digestive Diseases PC2828 Highway 31 S Ste 117, Decatur, AL 35603 Directions (256) 351-2116
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Endoscopy... Scheduled promptly, through exam, communicated findings and recommendations. Have used for for several procedures including colonoscopy. Communicates well and relates to patients well.
About Dr. Venkata Kantamneni, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1851377527
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
