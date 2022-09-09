Overview

Dr. Venkata Kantamneni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.



Dr. Kantamneni works at Decatur Digestive Diseases PC in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.