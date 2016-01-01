Overview

Dr. Venkata Jonna, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baytown, TX. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Jonna works at Houston Methodist Breast Care Center in Baytown, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.