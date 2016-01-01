Dr. Venkata Jonna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jonna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkata Jonna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venkata Jonna, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baytown, TX. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Dr. Jonna works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery1677 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 427-7400
-
2
Houston Advanced Orthopedics600 N Kobayashi Ste 114, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 985-9342Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Venkata Jonna, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1396905667
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
