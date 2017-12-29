Dr. Iyunni Nath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iyunni Nath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Iyunni Nath, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They graduated from Medical College Nagpur University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Nath works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. IVS Nath6217 66th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 382-7830
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nath?
Dr. Nath is an exceptional caring and competent person. His concern for patients goes well beyond the norm. We have sent several friends and family members to him and all have been thankful for the referral and feel the same about this wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Iyunni Nath, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1588697080
Education & Certifications
- Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Education and Research
- Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research - Chandigarh
- Nagpur Medical College
- Medical College Nagpur University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nath works at
Dr. Nath has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nath speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nath. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.