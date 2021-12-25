Dr. Venkata Evani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkata Evani, MD
Overview
Dr. Venkata Evani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1441 N 12th St Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 230-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Evani is a very comfortable and amazing surgeon. He has done about 5 surgeries on me and I have function very well over these many years. I would recommend him for any surgery that needs to be done.
About Dr. Venkata Evani, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Evani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Evani speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Evani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.