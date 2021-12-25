See All General Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Venkata Evani, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (33)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Venkata Evani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1441 N 12th St Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 230-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Abdominal Pain
Thyroidectomy
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Abdominal Pain
Thyroidectomy

Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 25, 2021
    Dr. Evani is a very comfortable and amazing surgeon. He has done about 5 surgeries on me and I have function very well over these many years. I would recommend him for any surgery that needs to be done.
    Kathryne Carter — Dec 25, 2021
    About Dr. Venkata Evani, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1467411140
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Venkata Evani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Evani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

