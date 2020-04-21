See All Plastic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Venkata Erella, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Venkata Erella, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Venkata Erella, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and Arise Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Erella works at Aspira Plastic Surgery in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspira Plastic Surgery
    11851 Jollyville Rd Ste 104, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4308

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • Arise Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Arm Reduction Surgery
Blepharoplasty
Abdominoplasty
Arm Reduction Surgery
Blepharoplasty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arm Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Gynecology Procedures Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
HydraFacial Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Post Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Venus Freeze Treatment Chevron Icon
Venus Viva Treatment Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Erella?

    Apr 21, 2020
    Dr. Erella was very thorough and I was very happy with my liposuction results. I was able to lose 25 lbs on my own, afterwards. His staff his excellent, and always took great care of me. I definitely recommend Aspira, and I already have!
    — Apr 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Venkata Erella, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Venkata Erella, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Erella to family and friends

    Dr. Erella's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Erella

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Venkata Erella, MD.

    About Dr. Venkata Erella, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255380671
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rangaraya Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Venkata Erella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Erella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Erella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Erella works at Aspira Plastic Surgery in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Erella’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Erella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Venkata Erella, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.