Dr. Venkata Erella, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and Arise Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Erella works at Aspira Plastic Surgery in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.