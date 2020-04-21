Dr. Venkata Erella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkata Erella, MD
Overview
Dr. Venkata Erella, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and Arise Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Erella works at
Locations
-
1
Aspira Plastic Surgery11851 Jollyville Rd Ste 104, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (737) 276-4308
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Arise Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Erella?
Dr. Erella was very thorough and I was very happy with my liposuction results. I was able to lose 25 lbs on my own, afterwards. His staff his excellent, and always took great care of me. I definitely recommend Aspira, and I already have!
About Dr. Venkata Erella, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1255380671
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Rangaraya Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erella works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Erella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.