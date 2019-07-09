See All Psychiatrists in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Venkata Devabhaktuni, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Venkata Devabhaktuni, MD

Psychiatry
3 (23)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Venkata Devabhaktuni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Lane Regional Medical Center and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Devabhaktuni works at Huntsville Psychiatry in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Thibodaux, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sherry Thaggard, MD
Dr. Sherry Thaggard, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Huntsville Psychiatry
    201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 570, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 265-6171
  2. 2
    Thibodaux Regional Health System
    602 N Acadia Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 493-4786
  3. 3
    Thibodaux Medical Clinic
    931 N Canal Blvd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 446-6381

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Iberia Medical Center
  • Lane Regional Medical Center
  • Thibodaux Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizophrenia
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizophrenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Devabhaktuni?

    Jul 09, 2019
    I love Dr. Dev. I've had various success with depression meds for decades. Dr .Dev revised my diagnosis and med plan and completely changed my life. Love, love, love him.
    — Jul 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Venkata Devabhaktuni, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Venkata Devabhaktuni, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Devabhaktuni to family and friends

    Dr. Devabhaktuni's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Devabhaktuni

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Venkata Devabhaktuni, MD.

    About Dr. Venkata Devabhaktuni, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891734752
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devabhaktuni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Devabhaktuni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Devabhaktuni has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devabhaktuni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Devabhaktuni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devabhaktuni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devabhaktuni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devabhaktuni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Venkata Devabhaktuni, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.