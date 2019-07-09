Dr. Devabhaktuni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venkata Devabhaktuni, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Venkata Devabhaktuni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Lane Regional Medical Center and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Huntsville Psychiatry201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 570, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-6171
Thibodaux Regional Health System602 N Acadia Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 493-4786
Thibodaux Medical Clinic931 N Canal Blvd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 446-6381
- Iberia Medical Center
- Lane Regional Medical Center
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I love Dr. Dev. I've had various success with depression meds for decades. Dr .Dev revised my diagnosis and med plan and completely changed my life. Love, love, love him.
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1891734752
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Devabhaktuni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devabhaktuni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devabhaktuni has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devabhaktuni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Devabhaktuni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devabhaktuni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devabhaktuni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devabhaktuni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.