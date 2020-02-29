See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Pinellas Park, FL
Dr. Venkata Budharaju, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Venkata Budharaju, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Budharaju works at Florida Endocrinology & Diabetes Center in Pinellas Park, FL with other offices in Dunedin, FL and Seminole, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Endocrinology and Diabetes Center
    6229 66th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 216-8025
  2. 2
    Florida Endocrinology and Diabetes Center
    2323 Curlew Rd Ste 6D, Dunedin, FL 34698 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 623-9913
  3. 3
    Bardmoor Office
    8839 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 110, Seminole, FL 33777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 623-9913

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    Feb 29, 2020
    It’s been an honor to be under the superior care of Dr. Venkata Budhuraju the past two years. Despite having initially established being a patient at this clinic with Dr. Budharaju’s former colleague, prior to his retirement, I’m confident I’m receiving (as I’ve continuously received) the utmost medical attention ... with an exceptional knowledge and a purity of passion that I’ve yet to see elsewhere in the endocrinology field.
    O. Kitch — Feb 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
