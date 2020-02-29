Dr. Venkata Budharaju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Budharaju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkata Budharaju, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venkata Budharaju, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Budharaju works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Endocrinology and Diabetes Center6229 66th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 216-8025
-
2
Florida Endocrinology and Diabetes Center2323 Curlew Rd Ste 6D, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 623-9913
-
3
Bardmoor Office8839 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 110, Seminole, FL 33777 Directions (727) 623-9913
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It’s been an honor to be under the superior care of Dr. Venkata Budhuraju the past two years. Despite having initially established being a patient at this clinic with Dr. Budharaju’s former colleague, prior to his retirement, I’m confident I’m receiving (as I’ve continuously received) the utmost medical attention ... with an exceptional knowledge and a purity of passion that I’ve yet to see elsewhere in the endocrinology field.
About Dr. Venkata Budharaju, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1427114735
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Budharaju has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Budharaju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Budharaju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Budharaju speaks Hindi.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Budharaju. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Budharaju.
