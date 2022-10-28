See All Hand Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Venkata Bodavula, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Venkata Bodavula, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Lincoln and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Bodavula works at bodavulamd llc in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO, Creve Coeur, MO, Troy, MO and Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Christian office
    11155 Dunn Rd Ste 206E, Saint Louis, MO 63136
    St Charles County Office
    5600 Mexico Rd Ste 21, Saint Peters, MO 63376
    West County office
    555 N New Ballas Rd Ste 175, Creve Coeur, MO 63141
    Lincoln County Troy Office
    1004 E Cherry St, Troy, MO 63379
    Bodavula md llc
    3394 McKelvey Rd Ste 115, Bridgeton, MO 63044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Lincoln
  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 28, 2022
    Dr Bodavula is a Great Dr. We highly recommend him. He takes time to explain things & to answer your questions. All of his staff are very polite also
    About Dr. Venkata Bodavula, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1275714784
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai-NYU Hosp
    Residency
    • NYMC
    Internship
    • Nyu School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Venkata Bodavula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodavula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bodavula has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bodavula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bodavula has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bodavula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodavula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodavula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodavula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodavula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

