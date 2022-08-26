Dr. Venkata Behara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkata Behara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venkata Behara, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They completed their residency with Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Behara works at
Locations
Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois601 W Golf Rd Ste 105, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 439-8780
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Prompt. Professional. Informative.
About Dr. Venkata Behara, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1376728113
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behara works at
Dr. Behara has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Behara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.