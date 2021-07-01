Dr. Venkata Bavikati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bavikati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkata Bavikati, MD
Overview
Dr. Venkata Bavikati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL.
Dr. Bavikati works at
Locations
-
1
TMH Physician Partners, Services by Southern Medical Group - Heart Rhythm Clinic2100 Centerville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 216-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bavikati?
the whole process was clear and no fluff. outcome has been stellar
About Dr. Venkata Bavikati, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1538346796
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bavikati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bavikati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bavikati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bavikati works at
Dr. Bavikati has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bavikati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bavikati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bavikati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bavikati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bavikati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.