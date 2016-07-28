Dr. Venkata Alla, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkata Alla, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Venkata Alla, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE.
Dr. Alla works at
Locations
1
CHI Health7500 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 398-5880
2
Chi Health Clinic Cardiology-webster3006 WEBSTER ST, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 717-0717
3
Alegent Creighton Cardiology Mercy800 Mercy Dr, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 398-5880
4
Alegent Creighton Cardiology Harlan1213 Garfield Ave, Harlan, IA 51537 Directions (712) 755-5161
Hospital Affiliations
- Burgess Health Center
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Myrtue Medical Center
- Shenandoah Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Alla was assigned to my father after he had a heart attack. He continued to follow him as my father had surgery, his systems failed, and he passed away. We are so appreciative of Dr. Alla. He was everything we needed. He was very knowledgeable, understandable, kind, and honest. We were able to make very good decisions in a difficult time because he helped us. We will be forever grateful.
About Dr. Venkata Alla, MB BS
- Cardiology
- English
- 1598984965
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Alla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alla works at
Dr. Alla has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Alla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.