Dr. Venkateswarlu Thota, MD
Overview
Dr. Venkateswarlu Thota, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CANCER FOUNDATION / SCHOOLS OF TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System and Wilbarger General Hospital.
Locations
Jose Audie E Lim M.d. P.A.1518 10th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 723-6400
Hamilton Hospital901 W Hamilton St, Olney, TX 76374 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
- Wilbarger General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I took my mom today for a follow up visit after a hospital stay. He was great. Knowledgeable, kind, answered all of our questions and didn’t order any unnecessary tests. He is very loud, but that didn’t bother me or my mom at all. We go back in 4 months.
About Dr. Venkateswarlu Thota, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CANCER FOUNDATION / SCHOOLS OF TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thota has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thota has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thota speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thota.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.