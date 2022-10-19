Overview

Dr. Venkat Sethuraman, MD is a Registered Nurse in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania|Medical College of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital For Surgery, Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas and White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Sethuraman works at Spine Physicians Institute in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.