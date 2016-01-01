Dr. Venkatarajan Sankaranarayanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sankaranarayanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkatarajan Sankaranarayanan, MD
Overview
Dr. Venkatarajan Sankaranarayanan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.
Dr. Sankaranarayanan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Houston Neurology and Associates PA12000 Richmond Ave Ste 215, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 556-1764
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sankaranarayanan?
About Dr. Venkatarajan Sankaranarayanan, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1477604668
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sankaranarayanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sankaranarayanan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sankaranarayanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sankaranarayanan works at
Dr. Sankaranarayanan speaks Tamil.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sankaranarayanan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sankaranarayanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sankaranarayanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sankaranarayanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.