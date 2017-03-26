Overview

Dr. Venkat Reddy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Reddy works at Nashville Infectious Disease Specialist PC in Nashville, TN with other offices in Clarksville, TN and Whites Creek, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.