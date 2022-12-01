Overview

Dr. Venkat Rapuri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rapuri works at Orthopedic Medicine Specialists in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.