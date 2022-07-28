Dr. Venkat Pasnoori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasnoori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkat Pasnoori, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venkat Pasnoori, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Citizens Memorial Hospital, Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Pasnoori works at
Locations
Cardiology8919 Parallel Pkwy Ste 580, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (913) 596-7224
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Memorial Hospital
- Providence Medical Center
- Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pasnoori is exceptional and always makes me at ease.
About Dr. Venkat Pasnoori, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1740236710
Education & Certifications
- U Louisville
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pasnoori has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pasnoori accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pasnoori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pasnoori has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pasnoori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pasnoori speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasnoori. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasnoori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasnoori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasnoori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.