Dr. Venkat Namburu, MD
Overview
Dr. Venkat Namburu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Namburu works at
Locations
Venkat Namburu MD PA7633 Bellaire Dr S Ste 105, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 386-5767
Ltd Anesthesia Pllc412 S HENDERSON ST, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 386-5767
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have used Dr.Namburu several times. Very professional and excellent health care provider.
About Dr. Venkat Namburu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1124172010
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Namburu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Namburu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Namburu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
